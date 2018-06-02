Register
21:58 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family

    In Canada Former Taliban Hostage, Charged With Sexual Assault, To Be Released

    © AP Photo / Coleman family
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Canadian Joshua Boyle, who spent five years in captivity in Afghanistan and Pakistan, was arrested only two months after he returned to his homeland. He’s charged with a slew of offenses ranging from sexual assault and forcible confinement to making death threats.

    In Ontario, Canada, a court let former jihadist captive Joshua Boyle, who is facing sexual assault charges, go on several bail conditions. The man, who was arrested just two months after his returning home after living in captivity for five years in Afghanistan and Pakistan, is to live in his parents’ house and wear an electronic monitoring device.

    His case includes charges on 19 offenses, among others, death threats, sexual assault and misinforming the police, which he committed between October 2017, when he got back to Canada, and December, when he was detained. The identities of his victims remain secret according to the court ruling.

    Boyle and his wife, American Caitlan Coleman, were kidnapped during a hiking trip in Afghanistan in 2012, then detained by the Haqqani terrorist group, linked to the Taliban*. They were released only in October 2017, with their three children, who were born in captivity. Boyle said that the terrorists killed his infant daughter and raped his wife.

    Commenting on her husband’s arrest, Coleman stated that his mental condition was traumatized by this painful experience.
    “I can’t speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that it had on his mental state that is most culpable for this,” Caitlan Coleman said after Boyle’s arrest.

    *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIl/Islamic State) and Taliban — terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    Afghan Forces Release Over 100 Civilians From Taliban Jail - Reports
    Afghan Security Forces Clashing With Taliban in Ghazni Province - Reports
    Former Hostage of Taliban-Linked Group Arrested in Canada for Sex Crimes
    US: Afghan Army Can’t Secure Country, Loses Territory to Taliban
    Tags:
    trial, death threats, sex assault, criminal, arrest, hostage, Taliban, Joshua Boyle, Ontario, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse