US to Examine Taliban Video Purporting to Show American Hostage in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) released a video purporting to show King and another professor, Australian citizen Timothy Weeks. The two men were kidnapped last August by armed gunmen near the American University in Kabul.

During the 15-minute long video, King and Weeks urge US President Donald Trump to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure their release. The group wants to exchange them for a number of its fighters held at the Bagram base and in Afghan prisons.

"The video itself is not something that the State Department would look at to try to determine its accuracy…but we are aware of it. The US government will be examining that," Nauert told reporters.

Last week, the wife of 74-year-old US citizen Paul Overby said he had been kidnapped for two years while entering Afghanistan from Pakistan. Another American, Caitlan Coleman, is also believed to be held by the Taliban.