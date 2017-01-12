Register
    In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015 photo, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammed Rasool, unseen, the newly-elected leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, in Farah province, Afghanistan

    Taliban Hostages in Video Beg US, Trump to Negotiate Prisoner Swap

    © AP Photo/
    The Talban has released a video of two professors that the organization kidnapped last year pleading with President-elect Donald Trump to negotiate a prisoner exchange, US media reported.

    Afghan security forces. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Afghan Security Forces Eliminate 26 Taliban Militants During Operation - Reports
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Donald Trump sir, I ask you please. This is in your hands. I ask you please to negotiate with the Taliban," Australian Professor Timothy John Weekes said in the first of two videos reported by The Hill on Wednesday..

    Weeks was working at the American University in Kabul at the time of his abduction. In the second video, American Professor Kevin King, who was kidnapped alongside Weekes, makes a similar plea.

    "We want you [Trump] to talk to the American government and put pressure on them to negotiate our release," King said. "They can exchange us for some prisoners in Bagram and then we can go home and see our family."

    Both professors can be seen crying in the videos, The Hill reported.

      marcanhalt
      Obviously, this group did not get the memo: "America first and foremost." One of them is an Australian. The Taliban owes the Australian government nothing to negotiate with them. The American? Which side of the bed did this guy wake up on when he decided to go to one of the hottest spots in the world, for whatever reason, combat or not? The fact that he is still alive does not indicate his importance even to the Taliban. He is not a bargaining chip, just a statement. He knew the risks and he is still alive. Like a lot of good, smart Americans who are detained illegally in their own country, some write books while waiting for their freedom. Trump is NOT the savior of the world. He will have his hands full as a 69-year-old President.
