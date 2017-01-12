Taliban Hostages in Video Beg US, Trump to Negotiate Prisoner Swap

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Afghan Security Forces Eliminate 26 Taliban Militants During Operation - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Donald Trump sir, I ask you please. This is in your hands. I ask you please to negotiate with the Taliban," Australian Professor Timothy John Weekes said in the first of two videos reported by The Hill on Wednesday..

Weeks was working at the American University in Kabul at the time of his abduction. In the second video, American Professor Kevin King, who was kidnapped alongside Weekes, makes a similar plea.

"We want you [Trump] to talk to the American government and put pressure on them to negotiate our release," King said. "They can exchange us for some prisoners in Bagram and then we can go home and see our family."

Both professors can be seen crying in the videos, The Hill reported.