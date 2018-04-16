Twitter Explodes as Ex-FBI Chief Comey Says Trump 'Morally Unfit' to Hold Office

The tell-all interview with the fired head of the bureau has touched upon a wide range of issues, including the resonant investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ anchor George Stephanopoulos, former FBI head James Comey suggested that President Donald Trump was “morally unfit” to hold office. Comey has slammed widespread claims that Trump was medically unfit to be president and suggested his own version:

"But not in the way … I often hear people talk about it. I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on. I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president," the former FBI chief said.

He proceeded to explain the reasons, which to his mind, substantiated his claim:

“A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds.”

In addition, Comey told Stephanopoulos that Trump did not stick to the key American values:

"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president," he said.

Do Russians Have Something on Trump?

When asked if there was any chance that “Russians” had something on Trump and could blackmail him, Comey replied that it was “possible.”

“I think it’s possible. I don’t know. There are more words I never thought I’d utter about a president of the United States, but it’s possible,” he told Stephanopoulos.

First Impression

Comey has also opened up about his impressions after his first meeting with Trump, having revealed some details in his new book entitled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

“He had impressively coiffed hair … it looks to be all his. I confess I stared at it pretty closely and my reaction was ‘it must take a lot of time in the morning. His tie was too long as it always is … he looked slightly orange up close with small white half-moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning goggles,” he said.

#ComeyInterview: Social Media Reacts

Comey’s sudden silence breaking has spurred much controversy on social media networks, with some actually praising the former FBI director for speaking up:

Watching the #comeyinterview was very interesting and eye opening. I am fully aware are Comey’s past etc, but I hold him credible during this interview. However I’ve grown tired of some Trump supporters constantly treating Trump like a damn Saint. Open your eyes and see the lies. — Kylie 🦋 (@RosarioKKYLIE) 16 апреля 2018 г.

#ComeyInterview: GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You write that President Trump is unethical, untethered to the truth. Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?

JAMES COMEY: Yes. #BottomLine #ImpeachTheSOB — VeryStableGenius🌊💙 (@Bab_Blue7) 16 апреля 2018 г.

Others, however, insisted that Comey was having his revenge on Trump for firing him:

Sounds like a vengeful, disgruntled employee to me. — Becky (@rockfan95) 16 апреля 2018 г.

I don’t think Comey realizes the more he tries to diminish the president, the smaller Comey looks and the more justified the president looks in firing him. Comey might be 6’8” but he is a very, very small man. — Jimmy (@boomer78910) 16 апреля 2018 г.

Some reacted to Comey's uncertainty about whether Russia had compromising information on Donald Trump by mocking his “it’s possible” remark:

.@GStephanopoulos: “Do you think the Russians have something on Donald Trump?”

@Comey: “I think it's possible. I don't know. These are more words I never thought I'd utter about a president of the United States, but it's possible.” https://t.co/itnTAb22eu #Comey pic.twitter.com/bJpl1DBrLK — ABC News (@ABC) 16 апреля 2018 г.

"it's possible" That they have info on Comey. "It's possible" that there will be an earthquake tomorrow in a big city. "It's possible that I will slip and fall in the shower. "It's possible" isn't news worthy….. — Michael Sanchez (@MikeSanchez1178) 16 апреля 2018 г.

The operative words were “I think” and “I don’t know.” In other words, conjecture and uncertainty. I’m trying to be objective and honest here. — Verbania (@HDN4ND) 16 апреля 2018 г.

This is just speculation on Comey’s part. It’s an incredibly irresponsible thing for a former FBI director to say about a sitting president. — Richard Viest (@RViest) 16 апреля 2018 г.

If Comey knew the Russians had some dirt on Trump, he would have spilled all the beans!Saying, "it's possible" is casting an aspersion! — china clark (@ChinaAmerican) 16 апреля 2018 г.

The Russians have #kompromat on James Comey. — Eddie Haskell (@edhaskl) 16 апреля 2018 г.

Donald Trump fired James Comey in May 2017, stating it was recommended by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Two days later, President Trump claimed that he had been planning on forcing Comey out over the poor handling of the investigation regarding the Hillary Clinton private server and e-mail scandal, “regardless” of any recommendation.