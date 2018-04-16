Register
10:54 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington

    Twitter Explodes as Ex-FBI Chief Comey Says Trump 'Morally Unfit' to Hold Office

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The tell-all interview with the fired head of the bureau has touched upon a wide range of issues, including the resonant investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

    In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ anchor George Stephanopoulos, former FBI head James Comey suggested that President Donald Trump was “morally unfit” to hold office. Comey has slammed widespread claims that Trump was medically unfit to be president and suggested his own version:

    "But not in the way … I often hear people talk about it. I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on. I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president," the former FBI chief said.

    READ MORE: Trump: Comey Throws Obama-Era Attorney General 'Under BUS' Over Clinton Scandal

    He proceeded to explain the reasons, which to his mind, substantiated his claim:

    “A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds.”

    In addition, Comey told Stephanopoulos that Trump did not stick to the key American values:

    "Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president," he said.

    Do Russians Have Something on Trump?

    When asked if there was any chance that “Russians” had something on Trump and could blackmail him, Comey replied that it was “possible.”

    “I think it’s possible. I don’t know. There are more words I never thought I’d utter about a president of the United States, but it’s possible,” he told Stephanopoulos.

    First Impression

    Comey has also opened up about his impressions after his first meeting with Trump, having revealed some details in his new book entitled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

    “He had impressively coiffed hair … it looks to be all his. I confess I stared at it pretty closely and my reaction was ‘it must take a lot of time in the morning. His tie was too long as it always is … he looked slightly orange up close with small white half-moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning goggles,” he said.

    #ComeyInterview: Social Media Reacts

    Comey’s sudden silence breaking has spurred much controversy on social media networks, with some actually praising the former FBI director for speaking up:

    Others, however, insisted that Comey was having his revenge on Trump for firing him:

    Some reacted to Comey's uncertainty about whether Russia had compromising information on Donald Trump by mocking his “it’s possible” remark:

    Donald Trump fired James Comey in May 2017, stating it was recommended by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Two days later, President Trump claimed that he had been planning on forcing Comey out over the poor handling of the investigation regarding the Hillary Clinton private server and e-mail scandal, “regardless” of any recommendation.

    Related:

    Trump: Comey Throws Obama-Era Attorney General 'Under BUS' Over Clinton Scandal
    Ex-FBI Chief Comey: I Was Operating in a World Where Hillary Was Going to Win
    Nothing Prosecutorial In Comey's Memoir, ‘It's All Just Selling Books' - Analyst
    'Ferguson Effect' Comey Releases New Book; The Jailing of Herman Bell
    Tags:
    ComeyFiring, Clinton emails, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse