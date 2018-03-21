Register
21 March 2018
    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington

    Lights! Camera! Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s Memoir Might Become a Movie

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Agents representing former FBI Director James Comey have been shopping their client’s first book to Hollywood producers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    Comey's agents were in Los Angeles last week to discuss selling the rights to turn his book into a movie or television series, the news outlet's March 20 report adds.

    James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Nicholas Kamm
    'He Changed History Forever': Clinton Blames Comey for Election Loss, Trump Hits Back

    In August, reports emerged indicating Comey had agreed to a multimillion-dollar deal with Flatiron Books to publish the former law enforcement agent's memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." The book is scheduled for release April 17.

    In May 2017, US President Donald Trump fired the six-foot-seven University of Chicago law school graduate in what is widely considered one of the worst decisions in "modern political history," as former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon told "60 Minutes" last September.

    "I don't think there's any doubt that if James Comey had not been fired, we would not have a special counsel," Bannon said. Special counsel Robert Mueller, Comey's predecessor as director of the FBI, has engaged in a wide-reaching, months-long investigation into the Trump campaign.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Steve Bannon Calls Trump Firing Comey ‘Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History’

    About 10 months after his mistake, Trump complained on Twitter that "the Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime."

    Trump has also expressed dissatisfaction with the Democratic political affiliations working on Mueller's team, even though Mueller is himself a Republican who was appointed to government positions by Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and George W Bush.

