Trump: Comey Throws Obama-Era Attorney General 'Under BUS' Over Clinton Scandal

Trump, who fired Comey, lashed out at the former FBI chief, calling him a “slimeball” and saying it was “unbelievable” that Comey was making decisions “based on the fact that he thought the Democratic presidential candidate “was going to win.”
Comey has revealed in an interview to promote his new book that the expectation of Hillary Clinton’s victory in the 2016 US presidential election may have affected the decisions he had made in the email probe, eventually clearing the former secretary of state of all charges.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 апреля 2018 г.
Trump has further raised questions that “aren’t answered” in Comey’s “badly reviewed book” on the former FBI’s chief actions in the handling of the Clinton investigation.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 апреля 2018 г.
He went on to note that Comey “throws under the bus” former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who had a private talk with Bill Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 election. Lynch later denied she had discussed the email scandal with Clinton, who was a leading candidate in the election run, saying she and Bill were talking about grandchildren.
Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 апреля 2018 г.
Twitter users were fast to react to the statements, with many being split over the issue and backing either Trump or Comey.
— Joey M. (YourVoice™ America) (@JTM_YVA) 15 апреля 2018 г.
— Stacy Moore (@shjomi2) 15 апреля 2018 г.
— Joe DEmidio (@jdemidio) 15 апреля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)