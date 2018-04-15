Register
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017

    Ex-FBI Chief Comey: I Was Operating in a World Where Hillary Was Going to Win

    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    US
    It appears that the decisions made by the former head of the FBI regarding the Hillary Clinton’s email server investigation were affected by his expectations of the 2016 presidential elections

    The decision made by the FBI leadership to look back into the Hillary Clinton email investigation shortly before the presidential election was affected by James Comey’s faith in her impending victory, the agency’s former director himself said during an exclusive interview with ABC News three days ahead of the release of his book titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.

    "I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor," Comey said.

    According to him, it appeared obvious at the time that Hillary Clinton was "going to be elected president", thus making him reason that burying the investigation might make her "illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out."

    Many social media users however took a dim view of Comey’s revelations and of his book as a whole.

    ​Earlier, US President Donald Trump himself had a few unflattering remarks to make about Comey on Twitter.

    ​In her book called What Happened, Hillary Clinton blamed former FBI Director James Comey of having an impact on her loss in the presidential race by announcing his intent to restart a previously closed investigation related to her activities as government official.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Denies Putin Had 'Personal Vendetta' Against Hillary Clinton

    During her tenure as the US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, Hillary Clinton used a private server and email accounts for official business, which became the focus of an official FBI investigation into potential mishandling of classified information. The agency however closed the investigation in July 2016, and concluded that while Clinton was "extremely careless," it would not recommend filing any charges.

    On October 28 that same year however, mere days before the election, then-Director of the FBI James Comey sent a letter to US Congress declaring that the agency would be looking back at the email investigation.

