Kremlin Denies Putin Had 'Personal Vendetta' Against Hillary Clinton

In her newly released book "What Happened" Hillary Clinton claimed that the Russian president had a "personal vendetta" against her. The Kremlin has commented on the allegations.

SOCHI (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmity Peskov, responding to journalists, has denied the former US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton's claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her, which she mentions in her latest memoir "What Happened."

Putin does not plan to read the book, Peskov added.

In her new book, Clinton focused on the reasons that led to her defeat in the 2016 campaign, which ended with the Democratic party nominee losing the election to Donald Trump, who obtained 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes.

"Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules. This is her most personal memoir yet," Clinton's publisher Simon and Schuster said in a statement describing the book.

In "What Happened," Clinton has once again blamed Russia, former FBI Director James Comey, Bernie Sanders for her loss in the presidential race.