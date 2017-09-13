Kremlin Denies Putin Had 'Personal Vendetta' Against Hillary Clinton

SOCHI (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmity Peskov, responding to journalists, has denied the former US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton's claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her, which she mentions in her latest memoir "What Happened."
Putin does not plan to read the book, Peskov added.
In her new book, Clinton focused on the reasons that led to her defeat in the 2016 campaign, which ended with the Democratic party nominee losing the election to Donald Trump, who obtained 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes.
In "What Happened," Clinton has once again blamed Russia, former FBI Director James Comey, Bernie Sanders for her loss in the presidential race.
