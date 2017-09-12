Clinton Releases Book About Unsuccessful US Presidential Campaign

Hillary Clinton releases a book revealing her feelings and thoughts about the 2016 US Presidential election and the reasons behind her defeat.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's book titled "What Happened" focusing on the reasons that led to her defeat in the 2016 campaign entered the market on Tuesday.

"For the first time, Hillary Rodham Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules. This is her most personal memoir yet," Clinton's publisher Simon and Schuster said in a statement describing the book.

© REUTERS/ Simon & Schuster The official book jacket cover for Hillary Clinton’s book "What Happened" is shown in this image released in New York, NY, U.S., July 27, 2017

In 2016, Clinton lost the election to the Republican Party candidate Donald Trump, who obtained 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes.