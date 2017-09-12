Register
21:51 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.

    'What Happened': Story Worth Reading or Hillary Clinton's 'Enemy List'?

    © AFP 2017/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    134830

    Hillary Clinton's new book has prompted a heated debate in the US mainstream media on both the purpose of the book and its content. While opinions differ over what the former Democratic presidential nominee's opus is actually about, the consensus is that apparently no one would give Hillary a second chance.

    Hillary Clinton's book "What Happened" has caught headlines, triggering a full range of emotions on both sides of the political spectrum: from The New York Times remark "it's worth reading" to it's "dead-horse-beating," as the conservative National Review noted.

    In her new 494-page book the former Democratic presidential hopeful recollects how it happened that she lost the 2016 presidential election.

    However, according to the Los Angeles Times, "it would be one thing if Clinton's book delivered new insights about what went wrong. But it doesn't."

    Jonathan Allen of Politico shares a similar view.

    "If you're hoping to learn precisely what happened from 'What Happened,' you won't get a comprehensive explanation," Allen notes, adding suggesting that Clinton's new book "reads like a compendium of things that Clinton wanted to get off her chest."

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    If Life Gives You Lemons: Clinton Releases Book About Unsuccessful US Presidential Campaign
    The question arises as to who should bear the blame for Clinton's defeat.

    America's left-leaning mainstream media appear to be rather sympathetic with the former candidate, and still they don't seem willing to give her a second chance.

    CNN highlights that "Hillary Clinton takes ownership — to a degree — for her stunning 2016 loss to Donald Trump."

    "I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them. You can blame the data, blame the message, blame anything you want — but I was the candidate. It was my campaign. Those were my decisions," Clinton writes, as cited by the media outlet.

    David Weigel of The Washington Post notes that Clinton "again and again… blames herself for losing" veering "between regret and righteous anger."

    He highlights that "she was unable to break the presidential glass ceiling," adding that "her defeat has been genuinely traumatizing for millions of women."

    However, even he compares her to "beaten Richard Nixon who told David Frost that he gave his enemies a sword and 'they twisted it with relish.'"

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    Clinton Has Left the Building, or Has She? “As an Active Politician, It’s Over”
    The New York Times' Jennifer Senior dubs the book a "post-mortem, in which [Clinton] is both coroner and corpse," "a feminist manifesto" and "a score-settling jubilee."

    The newspaper reiterates the Democrats' favorite argument that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote "by nearly 3 million" and although she failed to "shatter the country's highest, hardest glass ceiling," it "seems to have put 2,864,974 extra cracks in Clinton's reserve."

    Furthermore, The New York Times doesn't mind "getting it on the chin" from Hillary Clinton, who accused the newspaper of focusing on her emails in their media narrative, which, according to the former Democratic nominee, "affected the outcome of the election."

    ​"As her book's title implies, Clinton has her own version of what happened in 2016, and she eventually forces readers to reckon with it," the article says, insisting that the story "is worth reading."

    On the contrary, the left-centrist media outlet The Hill argues that Clinton's latest book, as well as her book tour, is only to the Democrats' harm being "the latest examples of the former presidential candidate creating fresh tensions within the Democratic Party."

    "What happened is not terribly complicated," the media outlet's contributor Douglas E. Schoe points out. "Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump and weakened the Democratic Party in the process."

    The Week contributor B.D. McClay begins her article with a disconcerting: "You don't need to read Hillary Clinton's new book," and adds: "In fact, you probably shouldn't." According to the journalist, the motive for picking up Clinton's tome could be only "the simple taste for gossip," since Clinton "doesn't mean much of anything at all."

    Meanwhile, US right-leaning media leave no stone unturned in analyzing Hillary Clinton's latest opus.

    According to The Washington Times, the book is actually yet another Clinton campaign aimed at blaming "everybody she can for her crushing loss last year to Mr. Trump."

    "Men, women, poor people, rich people, President Obama, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Russia — they all come in for a heavy dose of blame in her new book, 'What Happened,'" the media outlet's columnist Charles Hurt writes, adding the "leaving off the question mark from the title of her book is only the first lie of the considerable tome."

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs while speaking during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle)
    'This is Why She Lost': Social Media Reacts to Clinton's Illegal Immigrants Flip Flop
    As for National Review, its verdict is tough: Hillary Clinton's "dead-horse-beating is hilariously hypocritical." Moreover, the magazine points out that Clinton's anger is not about her party's loss in the election, it's about herself: "If Clinton really cared about her party," Katherine Timpf writes, "she'd find a means of catharsis other than a publicly damaging Tour of Petty that threatens to drag Democrats down even further."

    Clinton's new book does seem to be a part of the Democratic nominee's long blame-game: As Fox News remarked, "It appears to read more like an enemies list than a campaign chronicle."

    The New York Daily News outlines at least 18 people, organizations and conditions, which according to Hillary Clinton contributed to her defeat. The list contains her Democratic competitor Bernie Sanders, former FBI Director James Comey, Russian President Vladimir Putin and, to the surprise of many, former Vice President Joe Biden.

    Still, whatever attitude to the former Democratic presidential hopeful the media outlets demonstrate, their message is clear: Hillary Clinton's campaign is over, the vote results are irreversible and it's time to carry on.

    Related:

    Clinton on Why She Lost: 'It Was Bernie, Russia, Obama, Media and ...'
    Trumped! US President Approval Rating Hits New Low... But Still Beats Clinton
    Clinton’s Blame-Game Continues: This Time ‘What Happened’ Was Joe Biden
    'Grab Clinton's Hair' and Other Times Pharma Bro Shkreli Made a Fool of Himself
    Sanders’ ‘Character’ Attacks ‘Paved the Way’ for Trump, Clinton Says in New Book
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, mainstream media, 2016 US Presidential election, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, James Comey, Donald Trump, Joseph Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok