14:43 GMT +314 April 2018
    President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

    Illegal, Reckless or Blessed, Morally Justified? US Congress on Attacks on Syria

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (11)
    707

    US senators and state representatives react on an airstrike launched on Syria, condemning its president, Bashar Assad, for using chemical weapons and attacking Donald Trump for attacking Syria without congressional permission, strong evidence or a coherent strategy.

    The lack of information and solid evidence on the alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government hasn't stopped the US, UK and France from responding with airstrikes. 

    Asking for Proof, Strategy

    The US state senator from Virginia, Richard Black, told Sputnik that the pretext used to carry out the airstrike on Syria is a clear fraud.

    "Syrians wouldn't possibly use gas, since terrorists were quickly surrendering. Syria certainly wouldn't gas civilians and leave soldiers untouched. It was an obvious hoax," Black said on April 13 shortly after the airstrikes.

    READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

    US Congressman from California Brad Sherman pointed out that no substantial proof has reached him and his colleagues.

    Justin Amash from Michigan stated that the airstrike launch bypassing Congress is simply illegal.

    California’s Ro Khanna blamed the action as being unconstitutional.

    A member of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, called the actions justified, but pointed at their thin legal grounds.

    Californian Nanette Barragán shared her colleague’s opinion.

    Congressman Seth Moulton noted that the recent actions lack a strategy.

    The vice chairman of the Senate Intel Committee, Mark Warner, also stated that the strategic goals must be cleared.

    GOP Applauding

    US Senator John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has endorsed the US strikes on Syria in a statement and called for a new strategy in the region.

    "I applaud the President for taking military action against the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime for its latest use of chemical weapons, and for signaling his resolve to do so again if these heinous attacks continue," the senator said in a statement.

    The GOP leader Kevin McCarthy praised the latest move.

    Senator from North Carolina Thom Tillis liked the clear message to the Syrian government, sent with the attack.

    The United States, the United Kingdom and France launched airstrikes at Syrian targets over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Duma, allegedly carried out by the Syrian government.

    Damascus has refuted the allegations of the attack, while Moscow has warned that the reports of the attack could be a provocation.
    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday that a video depicting victims of the alleged Douma chemical attack receiving first aid, which had been shared via social media, was staged. According to the spokesman, the participants of the video were found, and they revealed the truth.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (11)

