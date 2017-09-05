Democrats to Prevent Trump From DACA Program Closure - US Senator Schumer

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday that the Democratic Party will do everything it can to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday that the Democratic Party will do everything it can to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"Dems will do all we can to prevent @POTUS' [president of the United States’] order from becoming reality," Schumer said via Twitter.

The human & economic toll of rescinding #DACA will be far reaching. Dems will do all we can to prevent @POTUS' order from becoming reality. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday he is willing to cooperate with Congress on immigration reform after the administration announced its decision to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"I look forward to working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to finally address all of these [immigration policy] issues in a manner that puts the hardworking citizens of our country first," Trump stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Trump administration would end the DACA program in six months unless Congress comes up with legislation to protect those individuals.

After reports emerged that President Donald Trump aims to cancel the program, the move was criticized by the US Democrats and even some members of the Republican party. The idea also prompted New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo say that the state will sue Trump if the decision is made.

This is not the first decision by the new US administration related to the immigration to the country. Trump's two immigration orders repeatedly blocked by US courts have caused mass criticism in the country and abroad, as well as led to several protests. However, the second version of the legislation later entered into force due to a court ruling.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order temporarily blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days. The implementation of the order was restricted by a US federal court on February 3.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban, but it too was blocked by a federal court ruling nine days later. A US federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on March 30 a court order blocking Trump's new travel ban. On June 12, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of a district judge in Hawaii.