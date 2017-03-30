Hawaii Judge Indefinitely Extends Order Blocking Trump's Revised Travel Ban

BREAKING—Federal judge in Hawaii extends block against Trump's travel ban, turning temporary restraining order into preliminary injunction: pic.twitter.com/jyLjZWjwoK — Fusion (@Fusion) March 30, 2017

​US District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii indefinitely blocked Trump's revised travel ban that he temporarily halted on March 15. The initial order read that the ban discriminates against residents on the basis of their religion, and violates their rights to due process and equal protection guaranteed by the US Constitution. Later, Watson's decision was supported by a federal judge in Maryland.

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Texas Attorney General Leads 13-State Coalition Backing Trump Travel Ban

Trump called the ruling issued by the Hawaiian judge " an unprecedented judicial overreach ," citing the section of the US Constitution that gives the president executive authority to suspend the entry of aliens.

On March 6, Trump issued an executive order that restricts individuals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspends refugees from entering the country for 120 days. Unlike the first order, which was signed in January and later suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals are not included in the new ban.