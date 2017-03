© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch French Presidential Candidate Macron Opposes US President's Migration Ban

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday, US District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii temporarily blocked Trump's revised travel ban, contending that it discriminates against residents on the basis of their religion, and violates their rights to due process and equal protection guaranteed by the US Constitution.

On March 6, Trump issued an executive order that restricts individuals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspends refugees from entering the country for 120 days. Unlike the first order, which was signed in January and later suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals are not included in the new ban.

