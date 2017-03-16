Trump Calls Decision to Block New Travel Ban 'Unprecedented Judicial Overreach'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump called the ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii on the 9th District Court “an unprecedented judicial overreach” and read to the rally the section of the US Constitution giving the president executive authority to suspend the entry of aliens at the rally on Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump Doubles Down on Obama Wiretap Accusations

Earlier, Hawaiian federal judge Derrick K. Watson granted a motion to implement a temporary restraining order against US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning migrants from six Muslim-majority nations.

The ban was set to take effect Thursday, but federal judge Derrick K. Watson has issued a response that suspends Trump's ban nationwide. On Wednesday, federal judges in Maryland and Washington state were slated to hear similar cases as well.

The order had placed a ban on granting asylum to refugees while denying entry to the US to citizens of Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Unlike the first controversial executive action, Iraq was not included on the list.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!