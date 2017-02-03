US Federal Judge Orders Halt to Trump's Immigration Restrictions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees, and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
"Based on this clarification, the Court orders that the United States is PERMANENTLY ENJOINED from applying Sections 3(c) and 3(e) of the January 27, 2017 Executive Order against lawful permanent residents of the United States," the order, issued by US District Judge Victoria Roberts, reads.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Five Yemen families, residing in Dearborn, Michigan, filed suit with Arab American Civil Rights League. Judge is known to not defer cases like this. Her Courtroom is in the hell of Michigan; Detroit. She is not, personally, friendly towards Trump. The majority of her cases are drug cases. She cannot order a "temporary ban" as reported, but she can order a stay or injunction. It, unfortunately, will not prevail over a Presidential Executive Order and will be referred to another court. In essence, she just pissed into the wind.
