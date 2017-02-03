US Federal Judge Orders Halt to Trump's Immigration Restrictions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees, and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

"Based on this clarification, the Court orders that the United States is PERMANENTLY ENJOINED from applying Sections 3(c) and 3(e) of the January 27, 2017 Executive Order against lawful permanent residents of the United States," the order, issued by US District Judge Victoria Roberts, reads.