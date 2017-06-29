Trump Immigration Order Goes Into Effect Thursday 8 PM EST - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration will go into effect on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (12 a.m. GMT), a senior administration official told reporters.

"Implementation of Executive order 13780 will begin today at 8 p.m. EST," the official stated. "The implementation will be done professionally and expeditiously by all agencies involved."

The ban follows the Supreme Court decision to partially lift an injunction of stay on the action, the official explained.