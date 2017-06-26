Supreme Court's Decision on Immigration Order 'Victory' for US Security - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court said that it will hear the cases involving Trump's immigration executive order. The US Supreme Court also revealed that it had partially lifted the injunction against the travel ban instituted by lower courts.

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security," Trump said in a statement. "It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective."

© AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER US Supreme Court Partially Reinstates Trump Immigration Order

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order temporarily blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days.

The implementation of the order was restricted by a US federal court on February 3. On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban, but it too was blocked by a federal court ruling nine days later.

A US federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on March 30 a court order blocking Trump's new travel ban.

On June 12, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of a district judge in Hawaii.