When Ivanka Met Angela: White House Seating Plan Triggers Twitterati Meltdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Washington on Friday, where she met President Donald Trump for the first time.

Before a much-talked about joint news conference, the leaders held a private meeting and a roundtable discussion with German and US business leaders.

Merkel had invited the CEO's of German companies Siemens and BMW to the meeting in order to impress on Trump the contribution they make to the US economy.

Also taking part in Trump/Merkel workforce training talks, CEOs from BMW, Siemens, Dow Chemical and IBM, et al. @IvankaTrump too. pic.twitter.com/aTQW5lewUZ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 17, 2017

​In addition to the German business leaders, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the meeting.

Ivanka, who was seated next to the German Chancellor, has her own jewelry and fashion business. However, some observers questioned whether her business credentials were sufficient to earn her a place at the meeting.

Many observers took to social networks to surmise that Chancellor Merkel was asking herself the same question.

Merkel: "what on earth are you doing here?" pic.twitter.com/Jrp5g0tmza — Lina Lora Prosser (@linaloraprosser) March 17, 2017

Now we know what Merkel's "why are you at this meeting?" face looks like. pic.twitter.com/l635DLxgS6 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 17, 2017

​​During the roundtable discussion, Joe Kaeser of Siemens and Harald Krueger of BMW sought to impress on Trump the contribution their firms make to the German economy.

Presenting an "America first" economic policy, Trump has singled out German carmakers threatened to impose a 35 percent border tax on German vehicles imported to the US market.

However, the US President, who has promised to reinvigorate US industry and provide more jobs, said he was impressed by what he heard about the vocational training offered by German firms.

"Germany has been a model for highly successful apprenticeship programs. As a result the youth unemployment rate is much lower than other countries," he said.

