Register
20:14 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016

    US Manufacturing Bosses Uphold Trump Tariffs Agenda Amid GOP Discord

    © REUTERS/ Joe Raedle/Pool
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 139030

    Trump’s economic reform agenda is gaining increased support from domestic businesses, but the supply-side overhaul might stumble upon congressional Republicans’ reluctance to mount budget expenditures.

    Kristian Rouz – Ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress on Tuesday, CEOs of the largest US manufacturing enterprises voiced their support for the new administration’s proposed trade policies, which include higher import tariffs.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Bannon: US ‘Economic Nationalism’ Drives Plan to Reconstruct Trade Deals
    The manufacturing bosses see the protectionist policy as boosting their revenues from both the domestic market operations, and overseas sales as export tariffs are bound to go lower under Trump.

    The new president himself said on Thursday that his trade plan, along with the proposed tax cuts, deregulation of the economy, and infrastructure investment, will boost the US employment in market-competitive sectors. This could potentially transform the US labor market from the current minimum wage-level “full employment” into a higher disposable income environment. Inflation and domestic consumption, in theory, will gain a boost, pushing overall US growth higher.

    Still, there are many complications to this planning, but manufacturing CEOs generally agree with the direction for economic development that the new administration is advocating.

    "We have supply-side issues today," Andrew Liveris, CEO at Dow Chemical Co., said, "half a million open STEM jobs that we can’t fill."

    Donald Trump voiced a favourable opinion of the customs tariffs plan, proposed by the Congress Republicans on Thursday, but he did not directly say that this is exactly what the policy would look like. Therefore, some deviations from the general idea of low export tariffs and high import tariffs, might occur when the president delivers his speech before Congress next week.

    "It could lead to a lot more jobs in the United States," Trump said in a Reuters interview after his meeting with manufacturing bosses.  He also said that he would “support a form of tax on the border."

    US currency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump's Plan for US Economic Protectionism Could Lead to EU Opposition
    On Thursday, Trump had a meeting with the CEOs of General Electric Co., Dow Chemical Co., and several other prominent manufacturing enterprises. Albeit he hasn’t endorsed the border tax plan proposed by the House Republicans, saying it is “too complicated,” he said the White House will release their own customs tariffs plan soon.

    The idea behind the congressional GOP-proposed plan is simple: the new customs tariffs should make up for the loss in budget revenues resulting from the across-the-board tax cuts. The Republican want to tax international businesses instead of American individuals and entities, hoping to boost the US economic activity and quality of life without a blow to the federal budget.

    Trump, on his part, does not seem to be opposed to the idea of borrowing. Even though in his first month in the office, US public debt shrunk by $12 bln, he might be willing to finance his reform via an increased borrowing. House Republicans are more frugal and disciplined on the budget.

    “This is the next zig of a zig-zag pattern,” David French of National Retail Federation commented on Trump’s statements. “This is the beginning of a long process.”

    The White House and congressional Republicans are facing severe disagreements regarding the Trump-proposed fiscal stimulus which includes greater budget spending in order to renovate American industries and infrastructure. The fiscal stimulus, according to some sources, might not be implemented until 2018, due to the disagreements over the budget.

    “The infrastructure projects and priorities that the president has talked about it, whether it’s air (traffic) control in our airports or roads and bridges, will be something that he’s going to work on with (the Department of Transportation), but also talk about in his budget,” Sean Spicer, White House press-secretary said. “You’ll see more in his joint address to Congress.”

    Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) testifies before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination of to be director of the Office of Management and Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    McCain Stands Against Trump's Pick for US Office of Management and Budget Head
    The new budget is due to be released in mid-March.

    Whilst Trump’s meeting with manufacturing CEO’s turned out to be very productive, it falls in line with his broader negotiating tactic. He typically vows favorable conditions for businesses in return of the support for his policy agenda, aimed at achieving the goals of his administration. Lower taxes, relaxed regulations and a broader business-friendly environment that Trump advocates, are only aimed at job creation in strategic sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transport and telecom.

    Previously, Trump had meetings with union bosses, automotive CEOs, big pharma, retailers and airline top management. The outcomes of these meetings will likely be reflected in the White House-proposed fiscal plan, but the question is, how much House Republicans will like the new policy layout.

    Tags:
    budget, manufacturing, US economy, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok