15:05 GMT08 August 2020
    The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

    'The Door is Always Open' From Prince Charles For Sussexes to Return, Royal Insider Claims

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    by
    A new royal biography detailing the events leading to Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals is expected to be released next week. The book has not been collaborated with the couple, but some of the revelations made in the memoir have reportedly caused distress to Harry’s father Prince Charles.

    Charles, Prince of Wales has maintained “regular contact” with his 35-year-old son Prince Harry since his move to LA in late March, a royal insider told The Sun, noting that the “close” relationship between the two remain “rock-solid”. Britain’s future king is also said to have provided “financial support” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “as any father would do when their son moves with a young family to the other side of the world”, the source claimed.

    “Since his move to Los Angeles they have been in regular contact. Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls,” the person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying.

    “They speak at least once a week and Charles is still a massive driving force in Harry’s life.”
    Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father Prince Charles upon their separate arrival to attend a coral reef health and resilience meeting with speeches and a reception with delegates at Fishmongers Hall in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Commenting on the upcoming book “Finding Freedom”, which was said to deeply hurt the Prince of Wales, who read some of the revelations made in the excerpts prior to the biography’s release, the insider maintained that it “has never been a massive talking point between them and Charles is determined that it is not an obstacle”.

    “They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship. Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain,” the person argued.

    “Too many people were criticised and too many people attacked, including William and Kate. But the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open.”

    Britain's Prince of Wales, left, and Prince Harry speak during a ceremony at the 57th Turkish Regiment cemetery and memorial site at the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Saturday, April 25, 2015
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    The book, which is expected to see the light on 12 August, was not contributed  toby the Sussexes, nor were they interviewed for the memoir by its authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. However, it makes some sounding claims about the couple’s alleged feeling of alienation from the rest of the royal family and some internal issues that arose between Prince Harry and his older brother William, following the younger’s acquaintance with Meghan Markle.

    According to The Sun’s report, which dubbed Prince Harry “headstrong and petulant” and Meghan Markle “proud and ambitious”, the couple was not anticipated to come back to Windsor Castle in the upcoming future, as they officially stepped down from their senior royal duties in March. However, their American life has also turned out to be pretty puzzling so far.  

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against unidentified California paparazzi over illegal photos of their 15-month-old son, taken at their home without permission. They also repeatedly complained about occasional flybys of drones close to the mansion of their Hollywood producer friend Tyler Perry, which they currently have been staying at.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    The two announced their bombshell decision to leave their royal positions and pursue “financially independent” living in January. The couple were planning to “balance” their life between the UK and North America, but the international lockdown has significantly crippled their activities and freedom of movement.

    Since the Sussexes’ move to the United States in the end of March, there have been some issues at stake over security provision and financial contributions towards their life in the country. In April, Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles was expected to cover “half” of his son family’s security costs in the US, up to $2.5 million every year, but this information was not confirmed.

    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
