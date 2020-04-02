Register
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018

    Prince Charles Will Reportedly Cover Part of Harry and Meghan's Security Costs after Trump Refuses

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    The bombshell decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lay down their royal duties and move to Los Angeles unsurprisingly inflicted some additional security costs, and according to the US president’s recent Twitter rant, he was not about to pay for the couple’s protection in their newly found home.

    Prince Charles could reportedly cover half of his son Prince Harry’s and his wife Meghan Markle’s security costs in the US, a royal insider told the Daily Mail.

    The Prince of Wales, who has just recovered from coronavirus, would pay a “private contribution” of up to £2 million ($2,5 million) every year towards the Sussexes’ living in the United States, and the source believes that this money would be used for the family’s protection, which is estimated to cost around $5 million annually. The royal insider still noted that this type of financial aid could be a significant blow to the 71-year-old monarch’s budget.

    “However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money. The total income from the Duchy of Cornwall is annually around £21 million”, the source explained to the media.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

    The news comes several days after the United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to argue that his country would not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle security protection following reports that the couple used a private jet to travel to California from Canada, shortly before the borders were shut down amid coronavirus pandemic.

    “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”, Trump fumed on Twitter on Sunday.

    The president’s online rant was soon rebuked by the couple’s spokesperson, who argued that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. Government for security resources” and that “'privately funded security arrangements have been made” to fit their needs.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

    Britain's Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones/Pool
    'Distressing Experience': Prince Charles Speaks From the 'Other Side of Illness” After Recovering From COVID-19
    The security costs of Sussexes are believed to be particularly high as the UK-based Metropolitan Police is not permitted to carry guns in America, which leaves the couple with no option but to hire private bodyguards, the reports suggested. Previously Canadian authorities stated that they would also not be the one to cover the royals’ security bills from 31 March onwards.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to lay down their official titles after 1 April following their announcement in January that they would step down as “senior” members of the Royal Family to live a “financially independent” life in North America. Shortly after the shocking news, the couple moved to Canada with their 10-month son Archie

