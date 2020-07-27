New Book About Megxit Torpedoes Chances for Harry and Meghan to Mend Ties With Royal Family - Report

On 8 January, the couple shocked Britain by announcing their decision to step down from royal duties in order to work to become financially independent. The move drew strong condemnation from the public and reportedly from members of the Royal Family as the Sussexes did not inform anyone about their decision, including the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "torpedoed" any chance of having a new role in the Royal family following the publication of extracts of a biographical book about their decision to quit royal life, the Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source. The book, which among other things details how the couple was alienated by the rest of the family, will also hinder all attempts to mend ties, the source said.

"The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family. But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US", the source told the Daily Mail.

The book titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family", was penned by two journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who spoke with over 100 sources, some close to the couple. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book and publicly denied speaking with the authors, but they didn’t elaborate about whether they gave permission to their associates and friends to collaborate with the book’s authors.

A source told Vanity Fair that the publication will "open old wounds at a time when everyone [in the Royal Family] wanted to move on". "I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen", the source told Vanity Fair. According to the magazine, the Sussexes were not shown a copy of the manuscript prior to publication.

Reports say the book will further strain ties between the couple and the rest of the family. Claims made in the biography include:

Harry was so impressed by Meghan Markle after their first date he told himself he would marry her after their second one.

Meghan Markle used to tip off paparazzi when she worked as an actress in Canada and let the information slip to the press prior to her relationship with Harry.

She was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton, wife of Harry’s brother Prince William, did not welcome Meghan into the family.

Prince Harry was unprotected by his family and criticised within palace walls for being "sensitive and outspoken".

"I gave up my entire life for this family", a tearful Meghan Markle told friends commenting on the couple’s decision to step down from royal duties.

One senior royal referred to Meghan Markle as "Harry’s showgirl".

Harry accused his brother of snobbery after Prince William cautioned him not to rush into marriage and take as much time as needed to know "this girl".

Relations between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family have drastically soured since the couple announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. At the same time, the couple noted that they will continue to fully support and honour their duties to the Queen and the Commonwealth.

The announcement stunned the British public, but many reports say it came as a complete surprise to other members of the family, who were not informed about it in advance. Other reports claim the Sussexes sent a copy of their statement ten minutes before it was posted online. Friends close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they felt they were not part of the family and it was made clear to them that they wouldn’t be given major roles in the slimmed-down version of the Royal Family, which Prince Charles, heir to the throne, wanted to create following the sex scandal Prince Andrew found himself in.