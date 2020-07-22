Maxwell, Epstein Laughed at Secret Video of Prince Andrew with Topless Woman - Report

The Duke of York, who was known to be friends with the late financier, has been tangled in the scandal around Epstein's sex-trafficking network of minors, and is similarly accused of sexually exploiting young girls he met through him.

Former financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell were caught laughing at a secret clip of Prince Andrew with a half-naked woman, The Sun reported on Tuesday, citing an ex-employee of Epstein.

The former employee, "Tiffany Doe" (not the real name), told the newspaper that she walked in on Maxwell and Epstein as they were watching the tape at Epstein's New York penthouse. She heard Maxwell saying, "Oh that's Randy Andy for you", apparently referring to the Duke of York, to which Epstein laughed.

"I do not know who the girl was on the video but she was topless. I really can't say what her age was", "Doe" said. "I couldn't see all of Andrew so I don't know if he was clothed or not. It looked like it was filmed in a bedroom. I don't think Andrew knew he was being filmed."

"Doe", who has testified against Epstein, went on to share that everybody knew Epstein secretly filmed his friends, saying that he had hidden cameras in his Manhattan mansion and "enjoyed watching them". She claims that he manipulated her into "recruiting" young girls for him.

She also claimed she would meet the Duke of York at Epstein's parties and he made a move on her. "Doe" said that the royal family member would attend the parties "a couple of times a year".

Epstein's friend Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire on Thursday morning by a FBI task force and charged by federal prosecutors in New York City with four counts of procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury.

Epstein himself was arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls at his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties and faced a prison sentence of up to 45 years. He never pleaded guilty and on 10 August, hanged himself in his prison cell, according to the authorities.

However, the official version of the cause of Epstein's death has widely been disputed, with speculations that the former financier could not testify against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.