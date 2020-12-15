YouTuber-Boxer Jake Paul Unleashes Expletive-Filled Rant, Calls Out 'Washed-Up' Conor McGregor

Earlier in December, the controversial YouTube star, who boasts more than 20 million subscribers, vowed he was 'dedicating' his life to beating 'washed-up' Conor McGregor, the Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer, after knocking out NBA point guard Nate Robinson in only his second professional boxing match ever.

YouTube megastar creator Jake Paul has gone on an expletive-laden rant, unleashing a torrent of verbal abuse targeting UFC fighter Conor McGregor, McGregor's wife Dee Devlin and President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White in rant on social media that was posted on Monday.

​Paul, who pivoted to boxing in the footsteps of his YouTuber brother Logan Paul, has been coveting a match-up against McGregor since taking down former NBA point guard Nate Robinson in a Los Angeles fight in two rounds - his second professional win.

As he hurled insults, Paul egged on McGregor and White to sign his $50 million fight offer.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor," said Paul, adding:

“You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f***ing YouTuber… You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest Pay-Per-View event in history. But you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f***ing dog. That’s a fact.”

Despite talks of retirement, McGregor is officially signed to face off against American professional mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 bout at UFC 257 on 23 January 2021.

© AP Photo / John Locher Conor McGregor, left, and Dustin Poirier, during their fight, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, in Las Vegas

The creator, who has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, added:

“And [UFC president] Dana White, you’re a f***ing p***y too… Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f***ing contract you idiots.”

‘Dedicating Life to Beating McGregor’

Jake Paul, 23, shifted his focus to professional boxing, defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib, known as Gib, in January this year. He is one of a spate of YouTube creators to take up boxing, with the live-streamed events drawing huge interest and massive viewership.

The match against former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls player Robinson, who is not a classically trained fighter, on 29 November was livestreamed on Triller for a pay-per-view fee of $49.99.

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson applauded YouTube boxers like Paul for keeping "boxing alive".

“I'm not fighting to make money. I'm fighting because I want to and I love it," Paul was quoted as saying by Insider.

The boxer has now challenged UFC champion Conor McGregor.

"I'm bigger than Conor, I weigh more than Conor, and he's out of his prime, sort of washed-up," he told Insider.

Dana White has been quoted by TMZ Sports as saying there was “zero chance” of a fight between the two happening any time soon.

“[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f***ing YouTube videos,” said White, adding:

“There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money but it won’t be taking place any time soon."

Refusing to accept the dismissal, Paul told ESPN in December:

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor. Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”