'I'm Gonna F**k Him Up': Jake Paul Says Fight With Conor McGregor 'a Matter of When'

Jake Paul is an American internet celebrity and YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers who has recently become a "must-watch" boxer. Beginning his amateur boxing career in 2018, he made his professional boxing debut with a victorious fight against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

After another successful fight, in which he destroyed former NBA star Nate Robinson, the 23-year-old called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor, declaring that he could knock the latter out.

On Monday, Paul spoke with TMZ saying he had reached out to McGregor's camp to start talks about a potential match with the Irish fighter, adding, "I'm going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up."

© REUTERS / Joe Scarnici Jake Paul (grey trunks) fights Nate Robinson (red and blue trunks) during a cruiserweight boxing bout at the Staples Center

“My team is talking to his manager but that’s all I’ll say," Paul told the outlet.

Jake is certain he would win a match against McGregor, not as a question of 'if', but apparently 'when'.

“The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is going to happen and it’s just a matter of when and it’s gonna be legendary and I'm going to win, too. That's what I want people to really understand … I'm gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I'm not going in there just to f---ing say I did it. I'm going in there to f---ing f--- Conor McGregor up."

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion in the UFC, has a more exciting potential fight than that with Paul, as he is currently set to face Dustin Poirer in January in the UFC, and might not be able to fit the YouTuber into his busy schedule. Paul is absolutely confident that the fight will happen, saying that no other fighter with this big a platform is calling out McGregor. He also added: "My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January on Instagram.”