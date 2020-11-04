Register
13:55 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Madrid

    FC Barcelona Boss Dismisses Claims ‘Best Player in the World’ Lionel Messi ‘Tough to Manage'

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/64/1079276456_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a8cc2d188d9263564f3aa52bf893c9f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202011041080997820-fc-barcelona-boss-dismisses-claims-best-player-in-the-world-lionel-messi-tough-to-manage/

    Earlier, Spanish football manager Quique Setien, who was in charge of FC Barcelona for seven months per year before resigning, shared details about the club’s superstar Lionel Messi, branding him “difficult to manage”.

    The current head coach of La Liga club FC Barcelona Ronald Koeman has refuted claims that soccer celebrity Lionel Messi is a handful, saying he didn’t find him difficult to work with at all.

    “I respect all opinions. For me Leo is the best player in the world, I am seeing his ambition and winning character,' the Dutch professional football manager and former player was quoted by Goal as saying ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League matchup against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday night.

    “I have no difficulties to lead [him]. He is the captain and I talk to him every week. I see things differently from Setien and I do not agree [with his opinion],” said Koeman.

    The comments came after his predecessor Spanish football manager Quique Setien had earlier claimed the Argentine superstar was 'difficult to manage' last week.

    In an interview with El Pais, Quique Setien, 62, who had resigned as Barcelona's manager after the team’s humiliating loss to Bayern Munich (2-8) in the Champions League, had said:

    "There are players that aren't easy to manage, and Leo is one of them. You also have to remember that he's the best player in history and who am I to try and change him as a player? I can't do anything if those at the club have accepted him for how he is and haven't changed him for years.”

    Quique Setien went on to liken the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to basketball legend Michael Jordan, telling the former Spanish football manager Vicente del Bosque:

    "It's not just the player that you have to manage, there is another side and that is much more complicated. It's something which is built into many sportspeople as we saw in the Michael Jordan documentary [The Last Dance]. You see things that you don't expect to see."

    According to media reports in Spain, Setien had told Messi:

    “If you don't like what I said, you know where the door is,” after he criticised his tactics following a draw against Celta Vigo in June.

    Transfer Saga

    Messi, who plays forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team, was thrust into the public eye this summer after a much-commented-on transfer saga.

    In late August, media reported that Messi had informed Barcelona about his desire to terminate his current contract.

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

    The Argentinian also reportedly announced his desire to move to Manchester City, while other media stories suggested possible moves to PSG or Italian giants Juventus. However, in September, Lionel Messi confirmed he was to stay on with the Spanish football club that he has been playing for since 2004.

    ​Dutchman Koeman, who retained the services of Messi in his squad, has been under pressure recently, after the club’s lackluster start to a La Liga season with just eight points from six games after a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

    ​Koeman, however, has been trying to stay positive.

    “My future at Barcelona is not the most important thing. You have to live day by day and try to win the games… We ask for peace of mind and time because we are changing a lot of things. In La Liga we have been good, but we have not gotten good results. In the rest I have no influence. I will do my best to stay a long time.”

    The Champions League on Wednesday night pits Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou in their third group game.

    Related:

    'You Know Where the Door Is': New Details Emerge in Lionel Messi’s Beef With Manager Quique Setien
    Messi Should Be Treated in a 'Very Special Way' by Barca, Ex-Teammate Rakitic Says
    Lionel Messi Could Sign a Pre-Contract Agreement with Man City as Early as January, Reports Say
    Former Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Brands Messi as 'Difficult to Manage'
    Tags:
    Bayern Munich, Ballon d'Or, Ballon d'Or, Champions League, Champions League, Champions League, Champions League, Michael Jordan, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse