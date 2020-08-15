Register
13:40 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Madrid

    Lionel Messi Reportedly Mulling Parting Ways with Barcelona Amid Crushing Defeat From Bayern Munich

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/64/1079276456_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a8cc2d188d9263564f3aa52bf893c9f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008151080178920-lionel-messi-reportedly-mulling-parting-ways-with-barcelona-amid-crushing-defeat-from-bayern-munich/

    Previously speculation has been rife that Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, whose contract with Barcelona expires in 2021, was not planning on re-signing over reported “internal squabbles” at the club.

    FC Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi is reportedly one step closer to leaving the club, according to COPE.

    ​The iconic Argentine footballer, winner of a record six Ballon d'Or awards, is cited as barely having been able to contain his frustration after the relentless 8-2 battering Barcelona received at the hands of on-fire Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on 14 August in the Champions League quarterfinal at Luz stadium in Lisbon.

    Messi is claimed to be urging drastic changes at the club, with coach Quique Setien sacked and president of FC Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign, otherwise the striker might not re-sign once his contract expires at he end of June 2021.

    ​The 33-year-old Argentinian star has been with the Barcelona team since his youth, initially joining the ranks of Barca’s division of under-14 players in the early 2000s.

    Rumours have been floated before that Lionel Messi was not planning on extending his current contract with FC Barcelona over internal strife within the club and “permanent leaks”.

    However, the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu was cited by Catalan radio station Rac1 as saying FC Barcelona has “the obligation to re-sign” its forward Messi following the expiration of his contract in 2021.

    Barca's president also told the Spanish network Movistar that the La Liga club’s forward would finish his football career with Barcelona, citing Messi’s own words.

    “I'm not going to explain the details because we are focused on the competition and we are negotiating with many players, but Messi has explained to us that he wants to stay and so we're going to enjoy him for much longer,” Bartomeu was quoted as saying.

    Messi himself is yet to publicly address the speculation regarding his possible refusal to re-sign with the club next season.

    Related:

    Former Barcelona Manager Certain Messi Will Stay at Camp Nou Amid Reports of Exit
    Piers Morgan Explains Why He Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi
    Future Messi or Ronaldo? Bull Terrier Demonstrates Its Best Football Skills
    FC Barcelona Has 'Obligation to Re-sign Messi', the Club's President Says Amid Rumours of a Split
    Tags:
    Bayern Munich, Champions League, Champions League, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse