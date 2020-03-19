Register
19 March 2020
    Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past Liverpool's players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

    Fans Split as Alleged Images of Liverpool’s New Nike Away Kit Leaked Online

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107554/35/1075543580_0:125:5262:3085_1200x675_80_0_0_bf8e05def3b3b1df25371b4230bcb47f.jpg
    English Premier League club Liverpool earlier announced a multi-year kit deal with Nike starting from the 2020-21 season to replace the current one with New Balance after the league leaders successfully won a High Court dispute with the manufacturer in October.

    The first image of what is believed to be Liverpool FC’s new Nike away kit for season 2019/20 has been leaked online.

    The leak, appearing to show the new mint green strip, is allegedly attributed to Brazilian website Mantos do Futebol, who specialise in football strips and have been known to leak new kits before.

    The new kit comes as the English Premier League club ends its five-year deal with New Balance, after sportswear giant Nike secured a deal said to be worth £30mln annually with Liverpool after a lengthy court tussle.

    New Balance alleged the club was refusing to honor the terms of its deal, expiring in May, New Balance said it was entitled to renew its deal with Liverpool if it was able to match offers made from rival kit suppliers.

    However, Liverpool argued New Balance could not match Nike's potential marketing and distribution, with the High Court in London ruling in the club's favor.

    With the deal coming into effect on 1 June, it has been suggested that Liverpool may wear the new Nike strip to lift the Premier League trophy if the season is suspended until the summer due to coronavirus.

    The leaked image of the green strip suggests it has a circular neck and features a pattern incorporating previous and new aspects of the club’s badge.

    The Reds have been known to wear the green colour before. Liverpool first wore a green away strip in the 1991/2 season just ahead of the rebranding launch of the Premier League.

    As Liverpool’s 18th and last championship triumph dates to 1990, some fans believe the choice of colour might be a nod to the football club’s former glory.

    As the leaked images hit social media, fans were not wholly appreciative of the colour choice. On Twitter, users deplored who “came up with such ideas”.

    ​One fan on Reddit wrote:

    “It got coronavirus”.

    Another fan wrote:

    “Stay at least 1.5 metres away from this jersey”.

    Some fans were not as dismissive of the “leak”.

    ​After UEFA decided to postpone this summer’s European Championships, Liverpool, 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League, within two wins of being crowned champions.

    The Reds have never won the Premier League and it has been 30 years since they last won a top-flight title.

