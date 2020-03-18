Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Reportedly Donates $50,000 to Fight Coronavirus in Senegal

On his social media, the Senegalese-born footballer has also urged his compatriots to take the coronavirus pandemic extremely seriously.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has donated 41,000 pounds ($50,000) to fight the coronavirus in his native Senegal, according to The Times.

The Reds' star reportedly decided to make the contribution "spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation" with the increase of confirmed cases in Senegal, which has registered 27 so far.

Mane previously posted a video on social media where he asked the Senegalese people to take the epidemic "extremely seriously", and shared some hygiene tips with his followers like "disinfect or wash your hands for at least 30 seconds."

Currently, Mane is training individually, as Liverpool closed the club's base due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. Over 180,000 people in more than 150 countries have already beeninfected, while the majority have recovered, over 7,500 have died.