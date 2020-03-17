NBA Player Kevin Durant Contracts COVID-19

The new coronavirus outbreak continues in the United States, with more than 5,700 cases registered and a total of 94 people dead so far, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

NBA player Kevin Durant has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, Durant said he was feeling good but advised the public to be careful and go under quarantine.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Three of Durant's teammates on the Brooklyn Nests also tested positive for the new coronavirus, but the team did not mention their names.

Netizens quickly took to Twitter to comment on the news, most of them were either sad or surprised. Others wished the player a swift recovery.

When you realize Kevin Durant got the coronavirus without even playing pic.twitter.com/CTtNQB7z4I — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 17, 2020

Earlier, three NBA players - Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons - were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.