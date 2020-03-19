Jurgen Klopp Reminds Liverpool Fans That ‘There Are More Important Things in Life’ Than Football

Earlier, UEFA President Alexander Cheferin denied information that Liverpool and other leading teams of the European Big Five championships could win titles ahead of schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool is on top of the Premier League and need just two more wins to secure their first top flight title since 1990; however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all football competitions have been suspended.

As many are obviously frustrated with such a turn of events, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reminded the Reds' fans that football is just a game.

“It’s football. It’s a game. So it’s not that serious actually, it’s just a game”, Klopp said. “There are more important things in life. So try to stay cheeky a little bit and enjoy it”, he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, competitions are being cancelled around the world, while many matches are being held without spectators.

The novel coronavirus was detected in China late last year, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 191,000 on Wednesday, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).