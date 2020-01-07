Premier League Liverpool FC Officially Announce Multi-Year Deal With Nike

The duration of the newly-sealed contract between the English football club and the American sportswear manufacturer was not disclosed, but it is specified that it is long-term and will take effect starting from the season 2020-2021.

Liverpoool has announced on its official website that Nike will become its new kit manufacturer from the 2020-2021 season.

Nike will produce equipment for both the male and female teams of the football club, as well as youth squads and coaching staffs. In addition to the game uniform, training and everyday outfits will be made.

"Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity," Billy Hogan, Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer said.

"We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase,” he added as quoted by the CNN.

At present, the technical sponsor of Liverpool is another American company - New Balance. Last fall, the manufacturer wanted to extend the expiring contract with the club by activating a clause under which it could remain a technical sponsor if it repeated the best offer from a competitor.

New Balance was ready to pay the Reds as much as Nike, but the Merseyside club did not want to continue working with them.