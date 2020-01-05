Liverpool vs Everton: Sunday FA Cup Derby

On Sunday 5 January the third round FA Cup match between Liverpool and Everton will take place at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims he does respect the FA Cup but his main aim will be the well-being of his players.

"People have told me already I wouldn't respect the cup. It's not true. But my first job is to respect the players," Klopp said as quoted by the Mirror.

"How can you look at a situation like Newcastle - losing four players in one game - and not think 'This is crazy'," he added.

Klopp has only 12 fit senior outfield players and new signing Takumi Minamino, who is set for his debut, for Sunday's game against Everton.

This will be the first meeting between Jurgen Klopp and former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti in England, making it possibly the most intriguing derby in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp is often blamed for disrespecting the oldest club tournament in the world, as the Liverpool coach has repeatedly put up a reserve squad for FA Cup matches.

But this time round, the fact that it is Ancelotti, that it is a derby and that Liverpool have so many injuries mean that the result could be tooo close to call. The 25th game between the clubs in this competition looks set to provide plenty of intrigue.