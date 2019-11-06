Gymnastics Champ-Turned-Porn Actress Leaves Adult Film Industry

Dutch athlete Verona van de Leur, 33, has had her ups and downs: she managed to snatch medals at major competitions, including the World Cup Final gold in 2002, but also had to live in a car just a few years later. Eventually, she wound up in prison and turned to the porn industry following her release hoping to find a job she liked.

Artistic gymnast Verona van de Leur from the Netherlands has revealed that she is ending her adult movie career in 2019 after what she described as “eight good years” in porn. The 33-year-old, who jumped to the porn stage from prison, revealed in an interview with the Dutch outlet AD, as cited by the British tabloid The Sun, she is leaving once “a couple of contracts expire”.

She speaks positively about her experience, noting that she enjoyed it, although she “saw it as a job”.

"I wasn't a typical porn actress. I set my own rules for my work, and did everything alone or with my boyfriend”, van de Leur told the Dutch outlet AD.

She started working as a webcam model in 2011 after her release from prison, where she spent a 72-day-long term for blackmailing a couple about an affair. However, this was not the only dark page in her post-gymnastics history, as the Gouda-born athlete, who was even named Holland's 2002 sportswoman of the year, is said to have slept in a car for two years as well as experienced family problems.

"I had family problems when I was still a gymnast. They got worse when I said I was quitting. My family changed the locks on the door, and I was literally left on the street”, she said, also revealing that her boyfriend came from a broken home.