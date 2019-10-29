Register
16:20 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012 photo, hard-core porn actress Sunny Leone, who stars in Bollywood film “Jism 2” poses during an event to promote the film in New Delhi, India

    Porn Star-Turned-Bollywood Actress Slammed on Instagram for 'Ripping Off' French Artist's Painting

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has received much flak on social media for imitating an artwork without giving credit to the original creator.

    Instagram’s infamous fashion watchdog page “Diet Sabya” posted a snap of Sunny Leone posing with her re-make of a painting and slammed her for “stealing” the concept, late on Monday.

    Originally, the artwork was painted by French illustrator Malika Favre, whose style of works could be characterised as pure minimalism within Pop Art and Op Art.

    View this post on Instagram

    Detail of the upcoming Concours Yearbook cover for @magnetomagazine

    A post shared by Malika Favre (@malikafavre) on

    The 38-year-old Bollywood actress was quick to address the allegation in Diet Sabya’s post and explained how she “simply painted” a “piece of art” without any vicious intention against Favre.

    “Hello. Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less”, the actress commented.

    Sunny then shut down critics of her art-work once and for all:

    “Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating”, her comment read further.

    Fans sided with the actress and called out the anonymous verified Instagram page with 186,000 followers for always picking on celebrities.

    “@dietsabya but you guys never give a chance to celebs to explain like in this very case. You are constantly making big issues without background check!!” a comment on the post read.

    The sassy Instagram account, dedicated to exposing fashion faux pas and outfit-copy moments by Indian, as well as international, celebrities, has been embroiled in controversies, especially with Indian TV celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan.

    Infamous for its captions, the page, whose bio reads “Reading copycats for filth!”, is also followed by top Bollywood actresses, including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. According to local media reports, the admins of Diet Sabya do not plan on revealing their real identity/identities.

    Related:

    Actress Sunny Leone's Video Goes Viral Showing Her 'Stealing' Fruit Cakes
    Indian Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Not Bothered By What Trolls Think of Her
    Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Stunned to Have Unconventional Offer in India
    Tags:
    India, Bollywood, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse