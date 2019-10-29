Porn Star-Turned-Bollywood Actress Slammed on Instagram for 'Ripping Off' French Artist's Painting

New Delhi (Sputnik): Porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has received much flak on social media for imitating an artwork without giving credit to the original creator.

Instagram’s infamous fashion watchdog page “Diet Sabya” posted a snap of Sunny Leone posing with her re-make of a painting and slammed her for “stealing” the concept, late on Monday.

Originally, the artwork was painted by French illustrator Malika Favre, whose style of works could be characterised as pure minimalism within Pop Art and Op Art.

View this post on Instagram Detail of the upcoming Concours Yearbook cover for @magnetomagazine A post shared by Malika Favre (@malikafavre) on Oct 8, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

The 38-year-old Bollywood actress was quick to address the allegation in Diet Sabya’s post and explained how she “simply painted” a “piece of art” without any vicious intention against Favre.

“Hello. Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less”, the actress commented.

Sunny then shut down critics of her art-work once and for all:

“Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating”, her comment read further.

Fans sided with the actress and called out the anonymous verified Instagram page with 186,000 followers for always picking on celebrities.

“@dietsabya but you guys never give a chance to celebs to explain like in this very case. You are constantly making big issues without background check!!” a comment on the post read.

The sassy Instagram account, dedicated to exposing fashion faux pas and outfit-copy moments by Indian, as well as international, celebrities, has been embroiled in controversies, especially with Indian TV celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan.

Infamous for its captions, the page, whose bio reads “Reading copycats for filth!”, is also followed by top Bollywood actresses, including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. According to local media reports, the admins of Diet Sabya do not plan on revealing their real identity/identities.