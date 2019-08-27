Doctor-Turned Adult Film Actress Explains How Porn Helps Her Pursue Dream Job

While one of the most searched porn stars Mia Khalifa, who quit the job several years ago, is raising the alarm about how little adult film actors and actresses get from their career, 35-year-old Silvia Saige has told the British outlet Mirror that switching from medicine to porn proved to be lucrative for her despite some tricky aspects of starring in adult movies.

Silvia Saige, who used to work in medicine, has revealed to the Mirror that since she opted for a drastic career change she is having 3-5 porn shoots a week, making $1,200 for each. According to her, this job has several perks for her.

“80 percent of my days I really enjoy myself. I have a lot of fun at work, I'm laughing all day. 20 percent of the time it's like a real job. You don't always like the company you're with, you might not like the director”, the woman, who started making porn after she turned 30, said.

As she revealed, each session takes from two to six hours, leaving her a lot of time to focus on the dream job that she moved to Los Angeles for. Saige left her old life to pursue a career in stand-up comedy but realised that she needed to find a source of income to pay her bills.

"I wasn't doing any comedy, and that was the reason I moved to LA. If I could make more money I could focus on comedy”, she revealed, adding that her current occupation has given her extra-confidence for stand-up.

The woman, who is 35 now, admits, however, that there are some difficulties as well, including havoc on her love life and her parents’ disapproval. Although her mother and father are said to have softened over time and become “understanding”, she would like her to have another job. Nevertheless, she says that she is “proud” of her choice.

"I'm very happy I did it. I'm very proud of what I've done”, Saige told the outlet.