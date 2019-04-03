Register
15:03 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

    Conor McGregor Savaged Online After Reportedly Slamming Khabib's Wife as 'Towel'

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite announcing his retirement from the octagon, the “Notorious” has not abandoned online fights. A recent Twitter attack on Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov has not gone quite as planned for Conor McGregor, bringing accusations of racism down upon himself.

    Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has prompted a barrage of criticism by posting a photo of his adversary, reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his wife with a fully covered face on their wedding day with a caption "Your wife is a towel mate"[sic]. The message was deleted just 15 minutes after the publication, according to MSN sports, but the screen grabs have gone viral and triggered debates online. Many users have accused the “Notorious” of being disrespectful and even racist towards the Muslim athlete from Russia.

    ​Even McGregor’s supporters seemed baffled.

    @SevereMMAPod absolutely classless from McGregor again. You can’t condone Khabib’s actions after their last fight, but you can see his reasoning for doing it as well. pic.twitter.com/KvPDr3Dbnl

    ​Some pointed out that it was not the first time McGregor had crossed the line.

    ​Apart from the “towel” comment, McGregor also posted and deleted another personal strike jab at Nurmagomedov with two pictures of his brother, wounded from the altercation after his defeat. 

    "I smacked your brother around and took a s*** in this hat", the post reportedly read.

    The only tweet from his tirade against Nurmagomedov that apparently remained on McGregor’s account was an invitation for a rematch formulated in the Notorious’ unmistakable style.

    ​While the prospect of a rematch remains vague, Nurmagomedov has not missed a chance to lambast his rival, either. 

    The fighter, who was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for prompting an altercation after his fourth-round submission of McGregor, recently dissed the Irish MMA star during a public talk at Moscow's Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. He mocked McGregor, saying “tomorrow he will say that he comes back and all the media will talk about it", noting it is what he wants. 

    "He could not reach an agreement with the UFC and now wants to play this card. Conor acts like a jealous wife, who says 'I will leave' all the time, but then comes back", Nurmagomedov said.

    McGregor, who held the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight title in two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016, earlier revealed he had decided to quit MMA, while, rumour has it that is not a final decision. 

    READ MORE: 'One King in the Jungle': Khabib Taunts McGregor Over Retirement Announcement

    The infamous UFC bus melee, in which the Notorious attacked his octagon opponent Nurmagomedov, is only one of a number of court cases, he has been involved recently. Hardly had he completed 25 hours of community service in New York’s churches, which a court had mandated, when another case came along, in which McGregor was charged with destroying one of his fans’ smartphones in a fit of violence when the person attempted to capture the Notorious on camera.

    Related:

    Conor McGregor Challenges 'Hollywood Actress' Mark Wahlberg for UFC Shares
    Conor McGregor Under Investigation by Irish Police Over Sexual Assault Claims
    Conor McGregor's Sparring PHOTOS Spark Rumours He’s Not Actually 'Retired'
    Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor 'Plagued' With Fear of Khabib
    Tags:
    social media reactions, islamophobia, racism, Twitter, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse