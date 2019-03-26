Register
18:10 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

    'One King in the Jungle': Khabib Taunts McGregor Over Retirement Announcement

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier in the day, Irish athlete Conor McGregor, aka the Notorious, shocked his fans by tweeting about his decision to retire from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) – although promised some Proper Pina Coladas.

    Undefeated Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted out a message, which was widely perceived as an unequivocal jab at Conor McGregor, who announced his retirement from the sport earlier in the day.

    Khabib’s tweet was sent as a clear reference to his recorded challenge to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in the wake of McGregor’s crushing defeat to Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas last October.

    “Hey, let’s go, Floyd. We have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys never lose. Let’s go. Why not? Because in the jungle [there is] only one king. Only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily”, Khabib said at the time.

    While McGregor may or may not be preparing his response to Khabib’s latest pass, social media users have been increasingly active on Nurmagomedov’s reply section on Twitter. Some have sent messages of support for Khabib, recognising him as the “only king in the jungle”:

    Others, however, stuck up for the Irishman, who, in their view, was the MMA king:

    In a 26 March tweet, McGregor, the former two-division champ, made a “quick announcement” to his 7.5 million followers that he had decided to leave MMA. His message, however, didn’t specify whether his fans will see him participate in other sports.

    In December, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh told the Irish Independent that he was not sure whether the athlete would be returning to the octagon and said that he didn’t want Conor to risk himself unnecessarily, because he had family.

    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Conor McGregor to Retire From Mixed Martial Arts
    It was the second time that McGregor has announced that he was leaving the sport via Twitter: a month after losing to Nate Diaz in March 2016, the whiskey-maker also said that he had decided to “retire young”.

    Even though many fans doubt that his decision is final – and real, UFC President Dana White said he understood the athlete’s move given his wealth and the commercial success of his whiskey brand, Proper No. 12, according to The Irish Times.

    “He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killing it. It totally makes sense. If I was him I would retire too. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it”.

    Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both currently serving Nevada State Athletic Commission suspensions for their involvement in the post-fight brawls at UFC 229 in October 2018. During the historic bout, Khabib managed to knock Conor down with an overhand right in the second round before ultimately forcing the Notorious to tap out in the fourth round.

    Related:

    Khabib Urges Ferguson to Fight Now or 'Wait', Argues Tony 'Missed His Chance'
    Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor 'Plagued' With Fear of Khabib
    Russian Fighter Khabib Says Would Attack McGregor 100 Times More
    Conditions for Khabib-McGregor Rematch REVEALED
    Conor McGregor to Retire From Mixed Martial Arts
    Conor McGregor Arrested in Miami for Stealing, Smashing Fan's Phone – Report
    Khabib Reveals How He 'Nearly Landed' on DiCaprio After Fight With McGregor
    Tags:
    whiskey, sport, boxing, jungle, king, bout, fight, retirement, MMA fighter, MMA, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Floyd Mayweather, Dana White, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse