WATCH Ovi 8 Melt Hearts Throwing Present From Ice Rink to Girl Fan

Captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin found a moment to turn a young fan’s eighteenth birthday into an unforgettable experience as the hockey player made her cry out of happiness and then continued a warm up session as if nothing happened.

Alexander Ovechkin played Santa as his Washington Capitals were warming up on the rink before playing against the Carolina Hurricanes. The girl was standing right behind the Capitals’ captain with a poster pressed to the glass, reading “It’s my 18 birthday, can I get a puck?”, when he turned around and threw the desired present over the glass and almost immediately got back to his training, fully engaged and concentrated. The happy fan, for her part, burst out crying.

The moment was caught on camera and posted online; bringing the renowned Number 8’s hockey skills as well as his big heart into the spotlight, suggesting that the time for Christmas miracles might not have passed yet.

Netizens couldn’t contain their emotions, either.

THIS! This is what makes Alex Ovechkin so awesome!! — LarryG (@LarryInReston) 27 декабря 2018 г.

#8 is total class. — Scott Antle (@ScottD99) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Ovi is the GOAT in DC and could possibly be the best hockey player ever when he finishes his career. Love genuine people! — Dan Mahoney (@DMXathletics) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Ovechkin’s Capitals eventually won the game 3-1.