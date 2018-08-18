Stanley Cup Winner Ovechkin Becomes Father to a Son - Fridzon

Stanley Cup winner, forward and captain of the NHL's Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin has become a father, according to basketball player Vitaly Fridzon, who posted congratulations on his Instagram page. This is the first child in the family of Ovechkin and his wife Anastasia Shubskaya.

"Congratulations on the birth of the firstborn and heir! Well done, keep it up! Hurray!" Fridzon congratulated the parents on his Instagram.

Earlier, the Russian striker and captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin shared his expectations about the birth of the couple's child, saying that the appearance of a child in "is the best feeling in life."