WATCH Hockey Star Ovechkin Notch Another Hat Trick, Saving Game for Capitals

The Russian player earlier managed to get his 21st hat trick in an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, surpassing the record of Russian star Pavel Bure.

Captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin notched another hat trick, saving the game for the team, as the Capitals survived regular time against the Carolina Hurricanes after being down 4-1 and later beat the Carolina team 6-5 in a shootout.

"Like I said the last game when you get a hat trick, you don't get it every day", he stated.

The player also managed to equal his 2007 record, performing 13 red-hot-plays in a row.

Now, with 22 hat tricks over his career in the league, Ovechkin is tied for 11th place in the all-time records list.