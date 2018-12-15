WATCH Hockey Star Ovechkin Notch Another Hat Trick, Saving Game for Capitals

Captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin notched another hat trick, saving the game for the team, as the Capitals survived regular time against the Carolina Hurricanes after being down 4-1 and later beat the Carolina team 6-5 in a shootout.
"Like I said the last game when you get a hat trick, you don't get it every day", he stated.
The player also managed to equal his 2007 record, performing 13 red-hot-plays in a row.
Good keep. Good rip. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/u3m1IRRuGm— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) 15 декабря 2018 г.
Now, with 22 hat tricks over his career in the league, Ovechkin is tied for 11th place in the all-time records list.
