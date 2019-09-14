Kylie Jenner Surpasses Sister Kim Kardashian In Pornhub Searches After Playboy Debut

Kylie Jenner shocked the internet on Wednesday by dropping a teaser of her in nothing but a cowboy hat for the upcoming launch of Playboy’s new autumn magazine.

Pornhub has revealed that Kylie Jenner has seen a 661% surge in searches, surpassing her sister Kim Kardashian, after she appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Playboy.

“The spike we’re seeing in searches for Kylie right now following the Playboy news is insane,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s around where Kim’s searches were following her Paper mag shoot in 2014.”

Pornhub said that while Jenner saw a 661% increase in searches in a single day, big sister Kim saw an increased of searches 629%, effectively breaking the internet, after she posed nude with champagne on the cover of Paper magazine

​The jump in searches on the free pornographic site comes right after the Kylie Cosmetics owner made her Playboy debut on Wednesday, posing nude with boyfriend Travis Scott, who doubled as creative director for the magazine 'Pleasure', which sold out within hours of release.

While first teasing a picture of the couple with her completely naked, the shoot features Jenner in a rouge lingerie set while rocking a diamond Playboy necklace.

The shoot comes alongside revelations on Wednesday from Scott and Jenner in an exclusive interview with Playboy that their newborn daughter 'Stormi Webster' has not affected their sex lives and that "motherhood and sexuality can coexist."

The 38-year old Kim Kardashian was the first of the family to be involved in a nude photoshoot for Playboy, with Hype Williams back in 2007, while also wearing a red lingerie, helping to establish a cultural spotlight for the family alongside the hit tv show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'.