PornHub Nominates Tana Mongeau and Belle Delphine for Award, Leaves Internet Surprised

PornHub's awards ceremony set to take place in October of this year will see a large amount of top stars in their ranks, including Kim Kardashian and Stormy Daniels.

American YouTuber, musician, and now TV show star Tana Mongeau has made it to the list of nominees for the PornHub Awards in the Top Celebrity category - alongside such media personalities as Belle Delphine and Kim Kardashian - despite not producing any pornographic content.

Mongeau announced the news to her almost 2-million-strong audience on Twitter, also mentioning her nomination for the Public Choice Award in The Social Star category this year and revealing that in 2018 she had been nominated for the PornHub Awards. It is unclear whether the TV star was flattered for being “one of the most searched names on PornHub” over the last two years, as she mentioned the news alongside the hashtags “scammer” and “I’d like to thank my parents”.

OK BUT TO BE NOMINATED FOR A PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD AND A PORNHUB AWARD AT THE SAME TIME !!!? i was also nominated for this award last year. wow. two years of being one of the most searched names on Pornhub all without porn #scammer #idliketothankmyparents 😎 pic.twitter.com/fPNmyprfXH — Dizzy Paul (@tanamongeau) September 11, 2019

Tana’s fans were generally thrilled to find their beloved YouTuber nominated for the award despite not making any porn, by commenting that bizarrely she “deserved” it.

I hope you win the pornhub award to become the first and last person to do so without any porn on there lmmfao — Paul Zorn (@SuperSkunk187) September 11, 2019

Lol what? You don’t make porn 😂🤣 They must love you @Pornhub — Cassie🖤 (@Cassiegirl0) September 11, 2019

Mongeau was not the only media celebrity nominated for the adult content website awards without actually posting any porn on the internet, with controversial Instagram blogger Belle Delphine also making the list.

Delphine, who is just 19-year-old, has reached 4.5 million subscribers on Instagram for posting playful content but saw her account blocked in early August for allegedly breaching the platform’s Community Guidelines. While speculations were running high that Delphine’s lewd content on Instagram was dangerously close to pornographic, the blogger indeed resorted to the adult website this summer to create her own PornHub profile due to a high demand from her audience, but posted only non-sexual content there, which was a disappointment for her fans.

The gamer girl also made some noise this year after she began selling her own bathwater for $30 per jar, with her controversial business venture ending up with a 500 jars being sold according to the blogger.

I am now selling my bath water!

this is what humanity has come to :)

get yours here...www.belledelphinestore.com pic.twitter.com/W8WhwNGDrs — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

Both Mongeau and Delphine will find out the results of the 2019 PornHub Awards on 11 October in downtown Los Angeles. The stars, however, have not yet confirmed whether they will take part in the ceremony.