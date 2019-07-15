'Vacation Mode': Kylie Jenner Stuns Online Crowd With Nude Picture Amid Cosmetics Promotion

The photo was apparently snapped on the Turks and Caicos Islands where Kylie celebrated the launch of her latest cosmetic products.

American reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner has once again stepped forward to steal the spotlight on social media by posting a fresh nude picture on her Instagram page.

The image, simply captioned “Vacation mode”, features Kylie posing stark naked, wearing just an ankle bracelet and preserving her modesty with a strategically placed hand and crossed legs, though the wide-brimmed oversized hat she’s wearing fully conceals her face, thus making it difficult to confirm it's her based on the picture alone.

According to Journal Post, Kylie snapped the photo while relaxing on Turks and Caicos Islands, “celebrating” the promotion of her latest “Kylie Skin” products.

The picture quickly accrued over 9.8 million “likes” and earned the praise of many social media users, with at least one other Kardashian, Khloe, taking note of this development.

One netizen, however, made a rather unexpected observation by pointing out “how long” Kylie’s toes apparently are.

Earlier, Kylie also posted a steamy promotional video for “Kylie Skin” featuring herself wearing a see-through chain dress.

While the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are no strangers to captivating fans’ attention with racy photos of themselves, some of these stunts resulted in hilarious gaffes due to sloppy implementation of Photoshop editing.