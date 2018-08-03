Facebook Users Report Social Media is Down in US, Europe

According to the website Downdetector, social media users in Europe, as well as parts of the US have been experiencing issues with Facebook, being unable to download the web page.
Most users experiencing problems with the social networks are located in Europe (the UK, the Netherlands), the US and Japan. There are also reports of service's disruption in Latin America and Australia.
Many netizens took to Twitter to express their concern over the technical issues they experience when accessing the website.
Mayday, Mayday… #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/fMCMQ43wtN— Caicae (@Kikehporras) August 3, 2018
— Delali (@Delali_Foli) August 3, 2018
— Heather York (@hcyPadme35) August 3, 2018
— Helen McNee (@helenmcnee) August 3, 2018
