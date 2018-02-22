Users Say Facebook, Instagram Down Around US, Europe & Asia

Facebook, Instagram users worldwide have faced problems to get access to the social network.

Facebook outages have been experienced by internet users across parts of the US, Europe and Asia.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," the statement on the website says, while users are attempting to enter the social network.

At the same time, the administration of the network hasn't issued any official statement yet.

Furthermore, users report on problems to gain access to another popular social network Instagram.

Yes. Facebook down. Including instagram — heather greisha (@heather00842000) 22 февраля 2018 г.

*Facebook and Instagram down, checks Twitter if everybody else is having the same issues* — 조이 Czjai (@RebelSweetHrt) 22 февраля 2018 г.

According to the DownDetector website that is used to report on the access problems, regarding a variety of websites, Facebook has been having issues since 2:36 a.m. EST.

Facebook is having issues since 2:36 AM EST. https://t.co/BLSiYCF9KL RT if it's down for you as well #Facebookdown — DownDetector (@downdetector) 22 февраля 2018 г.

