Register
15:58 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group Leave.eu in London, Britain.

    Founder of Pro-Brexit Campaigning Group Denies Working With Cambridge Analytica

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cambridge Analytica, a leading data mining firm, has drawn controversy over its alleged role in helping elect US President Donald Trump in last year's presidential elections, and the company's supposed harvesting of tens of millions of Facebook users' personal data without their permission.

    Businessman and anti-EU campaigner Arron Banks has insisted that the Leave.eu group – which he founded in mid-2015 – received a pitch from disgraced tech firm Cambridge Analytica, but didn’t agree to work with them. 

    "We did have dealings with Cambridge Analytica – they put forward a pitch that went into the designation document submitted to the electoral commission. We had plenty of talks with them but we never did any work paid or otherwise," Mr Banks was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency this morning.

    He also explained that because his group wasn’t chosen as the official campaign to push for the UK’s exit from the EU, there were no further discussions or any kind of collaboration with Cambridge Analytica.

    "No benefit in kind, no data, no nothing," Banks responded when asked if Leave.eu used any of the firm’s services.

    "If you want my honest opinion about Cambridge Analytica: it is a snake-oil story. In other words, I don't think they have this magical system that they say they have. I think they are nothing more than a company that places Facebook ads and shrouds in a sort of mystery," Mr Banks concluded.

    READ MORE: ‘No Impact’: Cambridge Analytica Uproar Much Ado About Common Election Practices

    In a secretly filmed video, the CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix claimed that his data mining company helped elect US President Donald Trump. Via an official statement, Cambridge Analytica announced Mr Nix’s suspension and said his comments "do not represent the values or operations of the firm.”

    Related:

    What We Know So Far: Suspended CEO Says Cambridge Analytica Helped Elect Trump
    ‘No Impact’: Cambridge Analytica Uproar Much Ado About Common Election Practices
    Facebook's Cambridge Analytica Breach: Can We Trust Tech Giants?
    Dirty Tricks or Black Ops? The Secret World of Cambridge Analytica
    Assange Says to Evidence on Cambridge Analytica Issue to UK Lawmakers
    Leave.EU Campaign Co-Founder Follows Farage's Call for Second Brexit Referendum
    Leave.EU Compares Emmanuel Macron's Victory to French World War II 'Surrender'
    Tags:
    data mining, elections, Cambridge Analytica, Leave.EU, Facebook, European Union, Alexander Nix, Arron Banks, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse