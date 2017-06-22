Register
17:39 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Eddie Stobart upgrades telematics with microlise rollout

    Driverless Trucks Could Be Coming to a Highway Near You Sooner Than You Think

    © Photo: Eddie Stobart
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 5710

    The British Government has unveiled new legislation which would pave the way for driverless vehicles, including automated trucks. But would it be safe and how would it affect millions of truckers and van drivers?

    ​The Queen's Speech on Wednesday (June 21) made the news more for what was not in it, rather than what was in it, but one of the 27 new pieces of legislation that was mentioned was an Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill. 

    Queen Elizabeth II
    © AFP 2017/ Jane Barlow
    Queen Elizabeth II Outlines UK Gov't Agenda in Scaled-Down Speech

    The bill would allow driverless vehicles to be covered by insurance, and would also extend the network of electric charging points.

    Britain is hoping to be in the forefront of the driverless vehicle industry, but the legislation seems to be stuck in slow-moving traffic.

    In May 2016 the government announced a Modern Transport Bill in that year's Queen's Speech, which eventually became known as the Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill.

    That Bill was slowly crawling through Parliament when Theresa May called a snap general election in May.

    ​Now it has been rolled into the new Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill.

    In March 2016 the government announced it wanted to test "platooning" convoys of driverless trucks on British motorways. 

    An Oxbotica driverless car
    © Photo: Oxbotica
    UK Gov't to Invest Millions in 'Truly Groundbreaking' Self-Driving Car Tech

    The "platoons" would be chains of driverless trucks linked up electronically, so they could synchronize their braking and steering as they used the slow lane of motorways.

    So far none of Europe's six main truckmakers have agreed to take part but work is progressing and the Swedish technology company Ericsson has linked up with Volvo to test driverless vehicle technology.

    Volvo is taking the lead on driverless trucks and is already piloting them in Sweden.

    Russia's Kamaz truck company has also been testing them and is planning to use them eventually on the Helsinki to Beijing route.

    Supporters of driverless truck technology say it will make the roads safer by removing the dangers of drunk drivers or tired truckers falling asleep at the wheel.  

    But trade unionists believe the real reason they technology is being introduced is to save money by doing away with the driver's salary.

    ​Both the Teamsters union in the United States, which represents 1.7 million truckers, and the Unite trade union in Britain are very concerned about the impact on jobs.

    Earlier in June the Teamsters warned, in an article on their website, that a company owned by France's Air Liquide was planning to introduce driverless trucks to transport hazardous goods, including liquid propane gas.

    The Teamsters' International Vice President, Sean O'Brien, said: "Teamsters are opposed to the prospect of Airgas using autonomous vehicles to haul hazardous material on America's highways.

    "This poses a major threat to Homeland Security. If these 'driverless bombs' are controlled by GPS, satellite computers or other technology, it stands to reason that these driverless trucks could be rerouted and controlled by terrorists."

    But the American Trucking Association said the industry was actually struggling to find enough drivers — there is currently a shortfall of 48,000 and it is predicted to rise to 175,000 by 2024.

    In the United States driverless truck technology is also being pioneered by Uber and its partner, California-based company, Otto.

    ​Uber bought Otto for $680 million in 2015 and last year the company ran its first automated truck journey, delivering beer in Colorado.

    Otto – self-driving truck
    © Photo: Youtube/Otto
    'Ten-Four Good Buddy': Introducing 'Otto', the Self-Driving Truck
    The co-founder of Otto, Lior Ron, said last year: "The technology is ready to start doing these commercial pilots. Over the next couple of years, we'll continue to develop the tech, so it's actually ready to encounter every condition on the road. 

    "You can imagine a future where those trucks are essentially a virtual train on a software rail, on the highway," he added.

    British haulage firms are eagerly awaiting the results of research and development work.

    Eddie Stobart operates almost 3,000 trucks in Britain, and its spokesman, James Andrew, said:

    "We are always looking at the future. Our business has evolved fairly dramatically in the last five years with the rise of e-commerce and online fulfilment," he told Sputnik.

    Eddie Stobart delivers packages in bulk for Amazon to its central distribution depots, where they are handed over to couriers to deliver them by van to customers' doorsteps.

    "We are open-minded and want to do the best to satisfy our clients and their future needs.

    "The stepping stone to fully automated trucks is probably connected vehicles, which are electronically in contact with each other and can share drivers," he told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Why Skipperless Ships Might Not Be as Easy to Introduce as Driverless Cars
    Brawn v Brains: Driverless Cars and the Race to Get Them on the Road
    Swedes Wheel Out Driverless Trucks on World's Safest Roads
    Cross Country Truckin': Russian Driverless Trucks to Tour European Russia
    Tags:
    autonomous vehicles, autonomous car, truckers, driverless vehicle, drivers, trucks, Queen's Speech, Otto, Volvo, Uber, Britain, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok