EXCLUSIVE: Putin, Trump Will Never Allow US-Russia Armed Conflict, Lavrov Says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave his thoughts on the recent alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, the US strikes against this Arab country, the Skripal case, the upcoming Trump-Kim Jong-un talks and Russia-US ties in an interview Director General of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Dmitry Kiselev.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will never allow tensions between their nations to turn into an armed conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Speaking about the risk of a military confrontation, I feel absolutely confident to assume that the militaries will not allow this, and of course neither will President Putin or President Trump. They are leaders, after all, elected by their people and responsible for their peace," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister also noted during the interview that Russia had cautioned the US-led coalition that crossing certain "red lines" on the ground in Syria would prompt retaliation.

Russia’s General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said ahead of US, UK and French missile strikes on Syria last week that Russian military would target the missiles and their launch sites if its personnel came under attack.

"This was said very clearly and unambiguously," Lavrov said. "Afterwards there were contacts at the level of military leaderships and generals, between our representatives and the US coalition command. They were notified of our ‘red lines,’ including geographical ‘red lines’ on the ground. And, as a result, these ‘red lines’ were not crossed."

Sergey Lavrov also said that Russian military will soon provide evidence that Syrian anti-missile systems intercepted missiles launched by the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

"Our General Staff has a very clear picture, we have been monitoring [the attacks] live, and statistics, which our military provided. We are ready to take responsibility for that. If someone argues that all 105 missiles reached their targets, then show your statistics. Our evidence, our claims, calculations are at least not groundless and will be soon provided by our military," Lavrov said.

Sergey Lavrov also noted that Russia is no longer bound by a moral duty not to supply Damascus with S-300 air defense missile systems after the last week’s strikes.

"We no longer have any moral obligations [in this regard]," Lavrov said. "We promised not to do it around a decade ago at the request of our partners, and we took into consideration their argument that this would destabilize the situation, despite this [S-300] being a purely defensive system. We heeded their call. But now we have no such moral obligation."

On April 14, the United States, France and the United Kingdom carried out a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the United States and its allies, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria’s air defenses.